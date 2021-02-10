Sioux Falls home heavily damaged after fire Tuesday night

Advertisement

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:56 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A Sioux Falls home is heavily damaged after a fire Tuesday night.

Around 10:15 PM, firefighters were called to the house in the 1900 block of South 7th Avenue near Avera McKennan Hospital.

They were able to get the flames under control within a half hour, but a crew was there until early Wednesday morning to keep an eye on hot spots.

The person who lives there was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

