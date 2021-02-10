Sioux Falls triage center receives $300,000 donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A community triage center in development in Sioux Falls received a major financial boost on Wednesday.

The Sioux Falls Community Foundation announced a $300,000 donation for the project, known as “The Link.”

The donation came from the Seed for Success Foundation, a fund held at the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation. Organizers say it completes the project’s construction fundraising goal, paving the way for the facility to open in May.

This is the second recent major donation to the project. The Helmsley Charitable Trust donated $500,000 in August.

The link will serve as a center to help those struggling with mental illness or addiction. City leaders say it is a way to address gaps in services for some of the community’s most vulnerable people.

