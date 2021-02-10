Some South Dakota pharmacies to begin offering vaccines Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials say the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will soon launch in South Dakota as the state prepares to expand COVID-19 vaccines to another age group.

Four retail pharmacies will begin offering vaccines at 13 locations across the state on Thursday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The FRPP is a collaboration between the federal government, states, and a number of pharmacy programs to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines across the United States.

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Lewis Drug, Walmart Pharmacy, and Cardinal Health are the four retail partners participating in South Dakota. All 13 of the initial retail pharmacies are located East River, including locations in Huron, Brookings, Vermillion, Watertown, Mitchell, Pierre, Hartford, and Sioux Falls.

List of retail pharmacies providing COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota (South Dakota Dept. of Health)

Participating retail pharmacies in the state will receive an initial allotment of 2,600 doses a week total from the federal government, which officials say is not subtracted from the state’s already established weekly allotment of approximately 13,500 doses.

In addition, health officials say South Dakota will begin vaccinating those in the 70 and older age group starting Monday. The state is currently vaccines to those 75 and over.

