South Dakota reports 175 new COVID-19 cases as active cases continue decline

Senior citizens are receiving COVID vaccines as the 1D tier opens in South Dakota(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 13% of the state’s population has received the COVID-19 vaccine as it reports 175 new cases Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state total to 109,580, 105,614 of which are considered recovered. Active cases in the state have been declining. The state reported 2,151 cases as currently active, a decrease of 93 from Tuesday.

Current hospitalizations remain at 109. Overall, 6,397 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 13% of the population has received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 40,491 South Dakotans have received both doses as of Wednesday.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported six new deaths on Wednesday. The state death toll now stands at 1,815.

