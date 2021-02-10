USD’s Nielson ready for a season like none other

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Missouri Valley football season starts a week from Friday for the Coyotes of U-S-D. It’s been a strange year for all of us. But for these guys who are so used to a routine and part of that is playing college football on Saturdays in the fall, it’s really been different.

But Coyotes head football coach Bob Nielson appreciates his job that much more because of all of the craziness. And he’s really looking forward to getting back on the sidelines with his team when they hosted Western Illinois a week from Friday. ”Less than 2 weeks away now from first game and when I says first game it’s the first game in 15 months. I heard someone say that and yes it’s going to be 15 months almost to the day in which we’ve played a football game. So it really has been preparing for a season like none other,” says the USD head football coach.

The Coyotes will play an 8-game schedule in the Missouri Valley Conference. Luckily there are 4 domed stadiums... Vermillion, Fargo, Grand Forks and Cedar Rapids. But can you imagine playing outside today on purpose... Lets just home the weather warms up after this cold snap and stay that way. And for USD, at least most of their games will be inside.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.