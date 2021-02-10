Valentine, NE embraces name prior to February holiday

VALENTINE, Neb. (Dakota News Now) - Valentine, Nebraska was named after Edward Kimble Valentine, a former politician in the Corn Husker State. Perhaps the community did not realize how monumental this would be years later, but they continue to embrace plenty of traditions in the humble Nebraska town. Staff from the chamber of commerce spoke with us about small traditions you can get involved in and what a visit could have in store for a couple passing by. One of the popular activities is the re-mailing program where people can send their Valentine’s letter to the town, staff will put a stamp on the cache, take the letter to the post office, and then distribute a postmark so people know they are from the unique town.

