Advertisement

Vermillion boys, O’Gorman girls win and Unruh breaks her own scoring record at SFC

Tuesday night hoop highlights includes Vermillion vs. DV, OG beating Harrisburg and big night for Unruh
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:13 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS and VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Vermillion boys hosted #3A Dakota Valley Tuesday night and the top-ranked Tanagers showed why they belong there with a 79-68 win. Paul Bruns had 18 points and 14 rebounds and his younger brother had 30 points for the Panthers who had been #1 in Class “A” for most of the season. But Jakob Dobney with a game-high 32 and Dillon Gestring with 21 were too much for the Panthers to handle.

In the girls game, Dakota Valley improved to 12-4 with a 62-52 win as Rylee Rosenquist scored 20 for the Panthers. 8th grader Kasey Hanson had 17 and Lexi Plitzuweit 18 for Vermillion.

At the O’Gorman gym the Knights showed why they are still dangerous with a 48-44 win over #3AA Harrisburg despite Breci Honner’s 21 points. Mahli Abdouch led OG with 14 points and Izzy Moore had 12. And at the SF Christian gym, Lexi Unruh broke her own single game scoring record by one point with a huge night. She had 42 points in the #5A Chargers 69-47 win over Tri-Valley. Lexi missed last season with a knee injury. Our Athlete of the Week will play her college basketball at Creighton.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus caught on fire Wednesday morning just after 7:00 AM.
No one injured after fire destroys school bus near Worthing
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Noem wants year delay to implement medical marijuana
File photo.
Some South Dakota pharmacies to begin offering vaccines Thursday
A Sioux Falls home is heavily damaged after a fire broke out Tuesday.
Sioux Falls home heavily damaged after fire Tuesday night

Latest News

Beagle and USF Swimmers make big splash on Day One at NSIC Championships
Big night for Augie’s Beagle and USF swimmers at 1st day of NSIC Championships
Dordt men and women sweep DWU in GPAC doubleheader at Corn Palace
Dordt sweeps GPAC doubleheader at Corn Palace
SFC's Lexi Unruh is a hard worker who leads by example
SF Christian’s Unruh leads by example
Plays of the Week contain lots of great stuff
Dakota News Now Plays of the Week
USD Football Opener postponed until April 17th
USD Football Opener is postponed