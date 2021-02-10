Vermillion boys, O’Gorman girls win and Unruh breaks her own scoring record at SFC

SIOUX FALLS and VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Vermillion boys hosted #3A Dakota Valley Tuesday night and the top-ranked Tanagers showed why they belong there with a 79-68 win. Paul Bruns had 18 points and 14 rebounds and his younger brother had 30 points for the Panthers who had been #1 in Class “A” for most of the season. But Jakob Dobney with a game-high 32 and Dillon Gestring with 21 were too much for the Panthers to handle.

In the girls game, Dakota Valley improved to 12-4 with a 62-52 win as Rylee Rosenquist scored 20 for the Panthers. 8th grader Kasey Hanson had 17 and Lexi Plitzuweit 18 for Vermillion.

At the O’Gorman gym the Knights showed why they are still dangerous with a 48-44 win over #3AA Harrisburg despite Breci Honner’s 21 points. Mahli Abdouch led OG with 14 points and Izzy Moore had 12. And at the SF Christian gym, Lexi Unruh broke her own single game scoring record by one point with a huge night. She had 42 points in the #5A Chargers 69-47 win over Tri-Valley. Lexi missed last season with a knee injury. Our Athlete of the Week will play her college basketball at Creighton.

