10pm Sportscast Wednesday, February 10th

Beagle, Spaans make big splash, Plays of Week, GPAC basketball from Corn Palace
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy Wednesday night sportscast as the NSIC Swimming & Diving championships got started in Fargo with wins from Augie and USF swimmers. Zach Borg has Plays of the Week, highlights from the GPAC doubleheader at the Corn Palace and the USD opener is postponed in college football.

