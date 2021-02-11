10pm Sportscast Wednesday, February 10th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy Wednesday night sportscast as the NSIC Swimming & Diving championships got started in Fargo with wins from Augie and USF swimmers. Zach Borg has Plays of the Week, highlights from the GPAC doubleheader at the Corn Palace and the USD opener is postponed in college football.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.