Advertisement

2 more COVID-19 cases confirmed at South Dakota House, 6 in total

(KSFY)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple state legislators have confirmed to Dakota News Now that two more cases of COVID-19 in the House have been confirmed.

The two new cases bring the total to six state legislators who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The names of the two state legislators have not yet been released.

State Rep. Tamara St. John of Sisseton, Rep. Aaron Aylward of Harrisburg, and Rep. Chris Karr of Sioux Falls have all been confirmed to have tested positive so far.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Journal editor found dead at home
Gregory Paul Ulrich
Charges: Man shot staff one by one in medical clinic attack
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg (file photo)
Attorney general not reviewing use-of-force incidents

Latest News

Both Officers come from out of state
Sioux Falls Police Department welcomes four new officers this week
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
South Dakota state house confirms two new COVID cases
(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)
Vern Eide Honda receive 2020 Honda President’s Award
House impeachment manager Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., speaks during the second impeachment...
Convict Trump or face dire democracy damage, prosecutors say
South Dakota senate bill aims to reduce food truck regulations
South Dakota senate bill aims to reduce food truck regulations