77-year-old returns to her passion after getting COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -For those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, there’s hope and excitement towards the future. For one woman, getting vaccinated will reopen the door to something she had to give up during the pandemic.

Inside the Sanford Imagenetics building, it’s a big day for 77-year-old Phyllis Thompson.

The pandemic has taken many things away, including what Thompson loves to do most. But now that’s about to change thanks to a shot of hope.

“A relief. I’ve been waiting for this day for a while and so it just makes me feel more secure,” said Thompson.

It’s been nearly a year since Thompson volunteered with Sanford Health because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I decided I was going to wait for my shots because I didn’t want to bring anything home to my husband or you know, the rest of my family,” said Thompson.

Volunteering is a passion she’s been doing for 11 years.

“My mother was in intensive care at Sanford before she passed and while we were in the waiting room there were a lot of people there who had nobody and I just felt a calling at that time,” said Thompson.

She has had a variety of volunteer jobs, recently helping in Spiritual Care.

“I do the prayer notes for the prayers that we send out every Wednesday and then the chaplains go into the chapel and pray what these people have requested,” said Thompson.

Now that she’s vaccinated, “I’m excited to go back to volunteer. I really missed it during the pandemic. It’s just refreshing to volunteer there. I feel like I’ve helped done my part in helping people.”

Thompson plans to be back to doing what she loves as soon as next week. She also plans to continue to follow CDC guidelines, including masking and social distancing.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.