A Few Flurries Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will be dealing with a few flurries across the region for our Thursday. Most of the flurry activity will be confined to southern parts of the region. For snowfall accumulation, we could see a couple inches fall in south central South Dakota, but most of us will see less than half an inch of accumulation. Highs will top out in the single digits above and below zero. Add in the slight breeze and it will feel like the -20s out there.

There’s another chance we could see some snowfall, especially Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow accumulations by then could total around 1 to near 2 inches in the Sioux Falls area and increase as you head south and west. This will set up for a dangerously cold weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the single digits and for many in northern South Dakota and as you go east we’ll remain below zero throughout the weekend. Some parts of South Dakota will spend several hours below zero. Morning lows on Sunday will be in the 20s below zero for parts of the area.

Next week, we’ll be dry and temperatures will begin to slowly rise throughout the week back to the 20s by the end of the week and by next weekend closer to 30 degrees in some spots!

