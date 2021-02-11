Advertisement

Attorney general not reviewing use-of-force incidents

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg (file photo)
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg (file photo)(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. - Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has complied with a request from four law enforcement agencies to refrain from evaluating police use-of-force incidents while he’s under investigation for fatally hitting a man with his car.

The request from the Rapid City and Sioux Falls police departments and Pennington and Minnehaha County sheriff offices was approved by the South Dakota police and sheriff associations.

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom says since the attorney general is under investigation, they “didn’t want any doubt cast on the investigation of an officer-involved shooting.”

It appears to be the only work duty Ravnsborg has given up since fatally hitting Joe Boever with his car on Sept. 12, 2020.

