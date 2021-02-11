Avera Addiction Care Center moving to St. Luke’s campus in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Avera Addiction Care Center’s current location on South Main Street in Aberdeen is counting down the days for a move to St. Luke’s main campus. There, Behavioral Health and Addiction Care Manager Jessi Paysen said staff and patients will have a more central location to resources and care.

“Currently, our addiction care staff provide services in the acute setting. So, it’ll be more convenient for them as well, being centrally located. It just provides that accessibility, ease of communication and resources with that direct connection to the hospital.” Paysen said.

In addition, Paysen said the new location on the north side of the hospital on Third Avenue Southeast will also see an expansion of treatment options in the future, providing much needed services to the region.

“We’re in the process of expanding to include levels of intensive inpatient and meth treatment programs. These are services that we’re currently lacking in this region. So we’re very proud to include them in our services in the future.”

And both staff and patients are ready for the move Paysen said the space will allow for more room for both staff to coordinate with other services on the campus, and for patients to have a new permanent location.

“We do have new technology that we’ll be able to utilize in our spacious group rooms. We’ll offer a designated space for reflection, prayer and meditation.”

The Care Center will be closed Thursday and Friday, February 11th and 12th for the move. It will reopen in it’s new location on Monday, February 15th for regular business hours.

