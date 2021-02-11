Advertisement

Avera Addiction Care Center moving to St. Luke’s campus in Aberdeen

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Avera Addiction Care Center’s current location on South Main Street in Aberdeen is counting down the days for a move to St. Luke’s main campus. There, Behavioral Health and Addiction Care Manager Jessi Paysen said staff and patients will have a more central location to resources and care.

“Currently, our addiction care staff provide services in the acute setting. So, it’ll be more convenient for them as well, being centrally located. It just provides that accessibility, ease of communication and resources with that direct connection to the hospital.” Paysen said.

In addition, Paysen said the new location on the north side of the hospital on Third Avenue Southeast will also see an expansion of treatment options in the future, providing much needed services to the region.

“We’re in the process of expanding to include levels of intensive inpatient and meth treatment programs. These are services that we’re currently lacking in this region. So we’re very proud to include them in our services in the future.”

And both staff and patients are ready for the move Paysen said the space will allow for more room for both staff to coordinate with other services on the campus, and for patients to have a new permanent location.

“We do have new technology that we’ll be able to utilize in our spacious group rooms. We’ll offer a designated space for reflection, prayer and meditation.”

The Care Center will be closed Thursday and Friday, February 11th and 12th for the move. It will reopen in it’s new location on Monday, February 15th for regular business hours.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus caught on fire Wednesday morning just after 7:00 AM.
No one injured after fire destroys school bus near Worthing
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Noem wants year delay to implement medical marijuana
File photo.
Some South Dakota pharmacies to begin offering vaccines Thursday
A Sioux Falls home is heavily damaged after a fire broke out Tuesday.
Sioux Falls home heavily damaged after fire Tuesday night

Latest News

National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests...
Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump impeachment trial
Florida water hack shows that no system is impenetrable
Florida water hack shows no system is impenetrable
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden in call with China’s Xi raises human rights, trade
As expected, physical health has been at the forefront of our focus over the last year. But,...
How the pandemic has changed mental health services for college students
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out