Avera Medical Minute: Questions and answers about getting COVID after vaccinations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just over 90,000 South Dakotans have received at least one Coronavirus vaccine.

Medical Minute reporter Beth Warden talks with Avera Clinical Quality Medical Director Dr. Chad Thury about updates on the vaccine and wearing Masks.

Q: Can a person still contract Coronavirus after being fully vaccinated?

A: Yeah, so much like any other vaccine that we, that we have out there, in particular, like influenza, you know, it helps prevent getting infected but it also helps if you do get infected that you’re going to have less of a symptomatic course of the illness,” said Dr. Thury. “And with COVID once again, the studies have not been done to see how well it prevented you from ever getting COVID. It just looked at whether or not patients became symptomatic and then if they develop symptoms and they were tested for COVID,”

Q: Why is it important to wear a mask after receiving both vaccinations?

A: The reason for continuing to wear masks, is we still don’t know how well these vaccines, help prevent transmission of COVID and we’re still only at the point now where we’re about 10% of South Dakotans have been vaccinated for COVID. We’re probably not anywhere close to herd immunity at this point in time. We can think about it in the sense of what’s the best thing for the population as a whole. And so, there are still people out there that are at high risk for complications from COVID. And they haven’t been vaccinated yet so I think we still need to continue to do our part as far as wearing a mask social distancing avoiding large gatherings, to protect other people as well.

Q: And for those who may have a concern about how the vaccine could affect their fertility in the future, have there been any concerns in the medical community regarding this?

A: Absolutely none. The COVID vaccine is an RNA vaccine but that does not go into any of the nuclei of a cell, it does not impact the genetic DNA in our bodies whatsoever.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.