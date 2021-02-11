Advertisement

Biden ends emergency declaration for border wall construction

President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to...
President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to mount a multi-pronged recovery effort. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden has notified Congress that he has terminated the national emergency declaration on the southern border in an email Wednesday.

“I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border was unwarranted,” the email said. “I have also announced that it shall be the policy of my Administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall, and that I am directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to that end.”

Former President Donald Trump diverted $2.5 billion in Defense Department funds to construct portions of a wall along the border with Mexico, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Journal editor found dead at home
Gregory Paul Ulrich
Charges: Man shot staff one by one in medical clinic attack
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg (file photo)
Attorney general not reviewing use-of-force incidents

Latest News

St. Louis County Police officer Tracy Panus said the theft is an anomaly and that she can't...
Officer: Stealing of funeral van 'terrible for the family of this deceased individual'
A funeral van was stolen Thursday in St. Louis County, Mo., after it was left unattended at a...
Funeral van stolen with body inside in Mo.
Yoshiro Mori resigned Friday as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee...
Tokyo Olympics: Mori to leave but gender issue remains
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers will present his defense at the Friday impeachment trial.
Trump lawyers to deliver impeachment defense
In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, asylum seekers, in Tijuana, Mexico, listen to names being...
Some asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico to be allowed in US