Big night for Augie’s Beagle and USF swimmers at 1st day of NSIC Championships

W. FARGO, ND (Dakota News Now) -The 2021 NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships got underway with four event finals taking place on Wednesday night from the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, North Dakota. Minnesota State leads after day one with 206 team points and holds a 38.5 point lead over Sioux Falls (167.50). The two-time defending champions of St. Cloud State are in third with 145.50 points. One NSIC record was set in the four finals that took place on day one. The top three finalists in each individual event and top two finalists in each relay event will be recognized as NSIC All-Conference during the meet.

The first record of the championship fell when Augustana’s Taylor Beagle finished the 1000 yard freestyle in a NCAA “B” cut time of 10:10.03. This broke her own record from last year (10:10.65). Beagle earns her third All-NSIC honor in the 1000 after winning last year and finishing second as a freshman. Joining her as All-NSIC performers were the University of Mary’s Andrea Lee (10:12.51) and Victoria Murillo (10:19.36).

In the 200 individual medley it was Sioux Falls’ Lizzy Spaans repeating as champion as she won in a time of 2:05.90. Joining her as All-NSIC performers were Minnesota State’s Emily Goodman (2:07.37) and St. Cloud State’s Whitney Hanson (2:08.31).

Sioux Falls’ Jenna Krahn won the 50 freestyle in a NCAA “B” cut time of 23.45. In second it was Minnesota State’s Liv Meinberg who also swam a NCAA “B” cut time of 23.88. In third was UMary’s Breena Delegge with a time of 23.96. In the 200-medley relay, both Minnesota State and Sioux Falls earned All-NSIC honors for finishing first and second. MSU won the event with a time of 1:43.78 while USF came in with a time of 1:44.38.

The NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships continue through Saturday, Feb. 13. Nine NSIC teams are competing over four days for the NSIC Championship. Thursday’s trial sessions will begin at 10 a.m. with the finals set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday will have the 200 freestyle relay, the 400 IM, the 100 butterfly, the 200 freestyle, the one-meter diving competition and the 400 medley relay. A Swimmer of the Year, Diver of the Year, Freshman of Year, Swim Coach of the Year and Dive Coach of the Year will also be voted on by the coaches during the event. Finally, at the conclusion of the meet, the swimmer with the most points will be named the NSIC Swimmer of the Meet and the diver with the most points will be named NSIC Diver of the Meet. For more information on the NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships, visit the championship website at www.NorthernSun.org/NSICSD.

Team Scores Day 1

1. Minnesota State 206

2. Sioux Falls 167. 50

3. St. Cloud State 145. 50

4. University of Mary 97. 50

5. Augustana 50. 50

6. MSU Moorhead 38

7. Northern State 28

8. SMSU 24

