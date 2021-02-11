Advertisement

Big night for Augie’s Beagle and USF swimmers at 1st day of NSIC Championships

Cougars in 2nd place after Day One
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

W. FARGO, ND (Dakota News Now) -The 2021 NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships got underway with four event finals taking place on Wednesday night from the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, North Dakota. Minnesota State leads after day one with 206 team points and holds a 38.5 point lead over Sioux Falls (167.50). The two-time defending champions of St. Cloud State are in third with 145.50 points. One NSIC record was set in the four finals that took place on day one. The top three finalists in each individual event and top two finalists in each relay event will be recognized as NSIC All-Conference during the meet.

The first record of the championship fell when Augustana’s Taylor Beagle finished the 1000 yard freestyle in a NCAA “B” cut time of 10:10.03. This broke her own record from last year (10:10.65). Beagle earns her third All-NSIC honor in the 1000 after winning last year and finishing second as a freshman. Joining her as All-NSIC performers were the University of Mary’s Andrea Lee (10:12.51) and Victoria Murillo (10:19.36).

In the 200 individual medley it was Sioux Falls’ Lizzy Spaans repeating as champion as she won in a time of 2:05.90. Joining her as All-NSIC performers were Minnesota State’s Emily Goodman (2:07.37) and St. Cloud State’s Whitney Hanson (2:08.31).

Sioux Falls’ Jenna Krahn won the 50 freestyle in a NCAA “B” cut time of 23.45. In second it was Minnesota State’s Liv Meinberg who also swam a NCAA “B” cut time of 23.88. In third was UMary’s Breena Delegge with a time of 23.96. In the 200-medley relay, both Minnesota State and Sioux Falls earned All-NSIC honors for finishing first and second. MSU won the event with a time of 1:43.78 while USF came in with a time of 1:44.38.

The NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships continue through Saturday, Feb. 13. Nine NSIC teams are competing over four days for the NSIC Championship. Thursday’s trial sessions will begin at 10 a.m. with the finals set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday will have the 200 freestyle relay, the 400 IM, the 100 butterfly, the 200 freestyle, the one-meter diving competition and the 400 medley relay. A Swimmer of the Year, Diver of the Year, Freshman of Year, Swim Coach of the Year and Dive Coach of the Year will also be voted on by the coaches during the event. Finally, at the conclusion of the meet, the swimmer with the most points will be named the NSIC Swimmer of the Meet and the diver with the most points will be named NSIC Diver of the Meet. For more information on the NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships, visit the championship website at www.NorthernSun.org/NSICSD.

Team Scores Day 1

1. Minnesota State 206

2. Sioux Falls 167. 50

3. St. Cloud State 145. 50

4. University of Mary 97. 50

5. Augustana 50. 50

6. MSU Moorhead 38

7. Northern State 28

8. SMSU 24

Recap courtesy NSIC

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus caught on fire Wednesday morning just after 7:00 AM.
No one injured after fire destroys school bus near Worthing
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Noem wants year delay to implement medical marijuana
File photo.
Some South Dakota pharmacies to begin offering vaccines Thursday
A Sioux Falls home is heavily damaged after a fire broke out Tuesday.
Sioux Falls home heavily damaged after fire Tuesday night

Latest News

Dordt men and women sweep DWU in GPAC doubleheader at Corn Palace
Dordt sweeps GPAC doubleheader at Corn Palace
SFC's Lexi Unruh is a hard worker who leads by example
SF Christian’s Unruh leads by example
Plays of the Week contain lots of great stuff
Dakota News Now Plays of the Week
USD Football Opener postponed until April 17th
USD Football Opener is postponed