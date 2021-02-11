Capitol Journal editor found dead at home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pierre Capitol Journal Managing Editor Casey Junkins was found dead at his home Wednesday morning.

Police found Junkins’ body after he failed to show up at work and didn’t respond to calls or texts. Police say foul play is not suspected. The cause of death has not been determined.

Junkins joined the newspaper in March 2020.

