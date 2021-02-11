Advertisement

City of Sioux Falls accepting applications for Sustainable Community Grant Program

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is accepting applications for its 2021 Sustainable Community Grant Program.

The program is a public works initiative designed to encourage nonprofit organizations to apply to $10,000 in funding for projects that help meet the goals of the City’s Sustainability Master Plan.

“Sioux Falls is home to nonprofit organizations that are working hard to help enhance our community’s sustainability. We want to partner with these organizations on common goals in order to continue making Sioux Falls a sustainable place to live, work, and play,” says Sustainability Coordinator Holly Meier.

Projects must work toward advancing at least one of the following goals within the Sustainability Master Plan:

  • Waste Minimization: Improve community health and safety by providing programs, education, and leadership to reduce waste generation, increase innovative waste diversion programs, and appropriately manage toxic and hazardous materials.
  • Water Resources: Wisely manage local and regional water, wastewater, and stormwater to create a high-quality sustainable system.
  • Energy: Utilize clean, efficient, and reliable energy for the city and community as a whole.
  • Transportation: Provide an efficient, multimodal, and cost-effective transportation system that offers increasingly clean measures for all users.
  • Built and Natural Environment: Promote sustainable land use and development to manage growth while conserving the environment and natural resources.
  • Community Vitality: Promote health and wellness by encouraging businesses, government agencies, nonprofits, and individuals to improve the community’s triple bottom line.

The application deadline is Friday, March 5, 2021, and the award recipient(s) will be notified in April.

Grant applications can be found at www.siouxfalls.org/green. If you have questions or want more information, please contact Holly Meier at 605-367-8280 or hmeier@siouxfalls.org.

