Dakota News Now Plays of the Week
OG’s Lynch has 2 Plays of the Week!
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hayden Muirhead’s no look pass sets up Andrew Walter’s three in Harrisburg’s win over Yankton.
The SDSU women went on a 13-0 run to finish off a sweep of USD, going ahead for good on Tylee Irwin’s shot in the final seconds.
O’Gorman’s Joe Lynch had a jamming week. He had a steal and slam against Aberdeen. And if you think that’s a heart stopper....
....check out his ally-oop at Harrisburg!
The top dunk goes to Augustana’s Adam Dykman who put SMSU on a poster.
And those are your Plays of the Week!
