Dakota News Now Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hayden Muirhead’s no look pass sets up Andrew Walter’s three in Harrisburg’s win over Yankton.

The SDSU women went on a 13-0 run to finish off a sweep of USD, going ahead for good on Tylee Irwin’s shot in the final seconds.

O’Gorman’s Joe Lynch had a jamming week. He had a steal and slam against Aberdeen. And if you think that’s a heart stopper....

....check out his ally-oop at Harrisburg!

The top dunk goes to Augustana’s Adam Dykman who put SMSU on a poster.

And those are your Plays of the Week!

