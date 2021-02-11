Dakota State women’s basketball team climbs 4 spots in NAIA poll

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota State (S.D.) continues to rise in NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll. The fourth installment of the Top 25 poll was released Wednesday morning by the NAIA national office.

The Trojans rose four spots from No. 21 to No. 17. DSU tallied 272 points in the current national poll, 61 more points from the previous poll.

Thomas More (Ky.) collected 11 first-place votes and 578 points to secure the top spot in the national poll with an overall record of 20-1. Campbellsville (Ky.), the previously No. 1 team, fell to No. 3. The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place, and so on through the list.

Dakota State is 19-3 overall record. The Trojans are 11-0 record in the North Star Athletic Association, holding a two-game lead over Bellevue (Neb.) with three conference contests remaining.

DSU won their historic 15th consecutive game after their 75-56 home victory over Mayville State (N.D.) on Feb. 6. The Trojans already broke the school record for most consecutive wins since the 1980-81 and 1983-84 squads who won 11 straight games.

Dakota State had recorded its most overall wins since 2007-08 season (21 victories). In addition, DSU’s 11 wins in the North Star Athletic Association is the most conference wins since joining the league in 2013-14. The last time the Trojans matched its 11 wins in a conference was in 2007-08 in the former Dakota Athletic Conference.

DSU won 23 times in the last 25 games against members of the North Star Athletic Association, including non-conference and postseason contests dating back to last season.

According to the DakStats-NAIA statistical website as of Wednesday, the Trojans lead the nation in field goal percentage (49.8 percent). The Trojans also rank third in the NAIA in total steals (297), fifth in total scoring offense (1,809) and total assists (407), seventh in scoring margin (plus-22.8), and eighth in total blocks (91).

Dakota State is inching closer to wrap up the North Star Athletic Association regular-season conference title this weekend. The Trojans head to Dickinson State (N.D.) on Friday. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. (Mountain Time)/5:30 p.m. (Central Time) at Scott Gymnasium in Dickinson, N.D. On Saturday, DSU travels to Valley City State (N.D.) for a 3 p.m. tip-off at W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse in Valley City, N.D.

