Advertisement

Dordt sweeps GPAC doubleheader at Corn Palace

Defenders take both games from Dakota Wesleyan
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Matt Wilber’s DWU men lost a tough game to Morningside last Wednesday in a battle for first place In the GPAC. Wednesday it was the Dordt Defenders who made the trip to the Corn Palace and came away with a 64-59 win. Bryce Coppock off the bench led the way with 18 points and Jesse Jansma had 15 for Dordt while Nick Harden had 20 for the Tigers.

And in the women’s game, it was the Ashtyn VeerBeek show. She poured in 28 points and the Defenders went on a 16-0 run late in the game to break it open, out-scoring DWU 20-4 in the 4th quarter and winning 60-44. The Tigers shot just 23.6 from the floor as a team. Matti Reiner was the only one in double figures with 11 points.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus caught on fire Wednesday morning just after 7:00 AM.
No one injured after fire destroys school bus near Worthing
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Noem wants year delay to implement medical marijuana
File photo.
Some South Dakota pharmacies to begin offering vaccines Thursday
A Sioux Falls home is heavily damaged after a fire broke out Tuesday.
Sioux Falls home heavily damaged after fire Tuesday night

Latest News

Beagle and USF Swimmers make big splash on Day One at NSIC Championships
Big night for Augie’s Beagle and USF swimmers at 1st day of NSIC Championships
SFC's Lexi Unruh is a hard worker who leads by example
SF Christian’s Unruh leads by example
Plays of the Week contain lots of great stuff
Dakota News Now Plays of the Week
USD Football Opener postponed until April 17th
USD Football Opener is postponed