Dordt sweeps GPAC doubleheader at Corn Palace

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Matt Wilber’s DWU men lost a tough game to Morningside last Wednesday in a battle for first place In the GPAC. Wednesday it was the Dordt Defenders who made the trip to the Corn Palace and came away with a 64-59 win. Bryce Coppock off the bench led the way with 18 points and Jesse Jansma had 15 for Dordt while Nick Harden had 20 for the Tigers.

And in the women’s game, it was the Ashtyn VeerBeek show. She poured in 28 points and the Defenders went on a 16-0 run late in the game to break it open, out-scoring DWU 20-4 in the 4th quarter and winning 60-44. The Tigers shot just 23.6 from the floor as a team. Matti Reiner was the only one in double figures with 11 points.

