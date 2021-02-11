Advertisement

Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out

Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a Lennox School District bus started on fire Wednesday morning, 12 students are safe thanks to the quick action of the bus driver.

Bus driver Russ Nelson said he heard a pop and saw a check engine light on. He immediately knew something wasn’t right.

“When I exited the bus and saw the smoke, and could smell something hot that’s when I knew it was time to get them off. It’s not the ideal temperatures to get them off but it’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Nelson.

Nelson says the bus was on fire within minutes of them evacuating, but his heroic actions didn’t stop until his students were out of the cold.

“In under 10 minutes, he got kids to a safe point and a transfer bus en route and getting kids on that bus, so an amazing response by him,” said Lennox School District Superintendent Chad Conaway.

“Kind of eerie looking at a burnt bus because of all the bad things that could’ve happened, but thankfully the bus driver, Russ Nelson, he acted very quickly and got all the kids off the bus so we’re very proud of his efforts,” Sgt. EJ Colshan with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office added.

Nelson said that the training he received from the district helped him know what to do.

“It definitely makes you want to look at things differently, and that ‘hey, it’s not just a drill to do a drill.’ It’s ‘train as you’re going to do it in real life,’” Nelson said.

The bus driver thanked the students on board for taking direction and moving fast. And as he sat and watched the bus turn to ashes, he couldn’t help but be grateful.

“It’s a surreal moment that ‘wow, these things do happen and that’s why we talk about bus safety and fire drills.’ Definitely could’ve turned out worse, but everything was on our side this morning,” said Nelson.

The Lennox School District said they met with the kids on the bus at school Wednesday to check on their mental and physical well-being, and the superintendent says they are all healthy.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus caught on fire Wednesday morning just after 7:00 AM.
No one injured after fire destroys school bus near Worthing
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Noem wants year delay to implement medical marijuana
File photo.
Some South Dakota pharmacies to begin offering vaccines Thursday
A Sioux Falls home is heavily damaged after a fire broke out Tuesday.
Sioux Falls home heavily damaged after fire Tuesday night

Latest News

National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests...
Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump impeachment trial
Florida water hack shows that no system is impenetrable
Florida water hack shows no system is impenetrable
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden in call with China’s Xi raises human rights, trade
As expected, physical health has been at the forefront of our focus over the last year. But,...
How the pandemic has changed mental health services for college students