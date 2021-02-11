Advertisement

Florida water hack shows no system is impenetrable

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In Florida, the hacker used a dormant software, which had not been used in months to gain access to the Oldsmar city water system.

After gaining access, they then attempted to poison the water.

“The hacker changed the sodium hydroxide from about 100 parts per million to 11,100 parts per million,” said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite the hack occurring, a plant operator managed to reverse the increased amount of sodium hydroxide before anything happened to the city’s water supply.

In talking to Arica Kulm, the lead digital forensic analyst at Dakota State University, she says any system connected online is possible to be hacked.

“No system if it is connected to the network is impenetrable, you can’t say a system is unhackable if it is connected to a network,” said Kulm.

To many of us, hacking may seem like an uncommon occurrence. In reality it happens more than we know.

“One thing that happens with Cyber-crime it goes vastly under reported and that’s for a lot of different reasons, businesses don’t always want to tell you, if it’s not required by law for them to reveal that information, they don’t always want to talk about it,” said Kulm

And cyber hackers don’t just target businesses, but people as well.

“These hackers are very, very sophisticated. So, if something happens that your questioning, don’t feel like you can’t say something, don’t feel like you’re stupid it happens and they’re very, very good at it and tell somebody report it to law enforcement, report it to authorities, so we can help other people that may be affected by it,” said Kulm.

