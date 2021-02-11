Advertisement

Gov. Burgum says Corps should argue for keeping pipeline running

Dakota Access Pipeline
Dakota Access Pipeline(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum is asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to argue for keeping the Dakota Access oil pipeline operating while it conducts an environmental review on the project.

A federal judge has asked the Corps to explain how “it expects to proceed” now that court rulings have determined that the pipeline is operating without a permit to cross beneath Lake Oahe, a reservoir along the Missouri River that is maintained by the Corps.

A hearing on the matter originally scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to April 9.

Burgum’s letter to the Corps says that shutting down the pipeline during the review “would have devastating consequences for the state” and a “chilling effect on infrastructure investment” across the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Journal editor found dead at home
Gregory Paul Ulrich
Charges: Man shot staff one by one in medical clinic attack
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg (file photo)
Attorney general not reviewing use-of-force incidents

Latest News

Both Officers come from out of state
Sioux Falls Police Department welcomes four new officers this week
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
South Dakota state house confirms two new COVID cases
(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)
Vern Eide Honda receive 2020 Honda President’s Award
House impeachment manager Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., speaks during the second impeachment...
Convict Trump or face dire democracy damage, prosecutors say
South Dakota senate bill aims to reduce food truck regulations
South Dakota senate bill aims to reduce food truck regulations