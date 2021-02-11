Advertisement

Gov. Noem defends ‘dark money’ push as privacy protection

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is defending her push to shield donor information of nonprofit organizations that influence public policy, including one group that was connected to her campaign.

The Republican governor cast the bill as protecting the privacy rights of donors to charities and said it would not influence campaign finance disclosures. But critics say it would further shield “dark money” - contributions to influence policy and elections that don’t clearly identify the individual donors.

A nonprofit organization was started in 2019 by her gubernatorial campaign chair, Steve Kirby. Noem’s proposal would further shield donors to the organization.

