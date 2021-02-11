Light Snow Followed by Even Colder Air

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- As we continue to see some light bursts of snow move through mainly parts of southern South Dakota and through Nebraska, we’ll see that come to an end tonight before another round arrives for Friday. This next round will keep much of the snowfall even further south of I-90, but we may see a few flurries along I-90 at the most.

Highs on Friday will only be around 0 for much of the region and parts of South Dakota will remain below zero all day long. We’ll begin to get even colder for the weekend as many of us will be staying at or below 0 the entire duration of the weekend. Morning lows on Sunday and Monday mornings will be down to the teens and 20′s below zero for the actual air temperature. That will put our wind chills in the 20′s to potentially 30′s below zero over parts of the area. Layers will be of the essence!

Next week, some hope is on the way for those of you tired of the colder temperatures. Highs will be starting off next week cold and only getting to the single digits, but then throughout the week as we continue to avoid precipitation the temperatures will gradually rise throughout the week all the way back to the 20′s and even some 30′s by next weekend.

