Make a meal at home for Valentine’s Day this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the pandemic still looming, this Valentine’s Day is a good chance to test out your chef skills at home.

Packed restaurants, expensive menu items, and an ongoing pandemic... you can avoid it all by turning your home into a restaurant on Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine’s Day, especially if you’re doing a three, four, five-course meal, slow down, turn the TV off, put the cellphone down, sit and have supper with your favorite other,” Mike Klinedinst with Plum’s Cooking Company said.

While cooking something like a beef tenderloin or putting together a shrimp cocktail may seem difficult, it’s really not.

“You can go to a high-class restaurant and pay a lot of money, but this is something you get at your local grocery store and you put together at home,” Klinedinst said.

The meal doesn’t have to be extravagant to be special. But, if you do plan to go all out, presentation is everything.

“That’s the neat things about cooking your own meal, you get to see the finished product because you had a hand in it, you started it,” Klinedinst said. “It’s like painting a bedroom, when you did the work, it’s more impressive.”

And for a little extra pizzazz, try out a new wine.

“I don’t think you can go wrong if you stay with white wine with salads, appetizers, things like that,” Klinedinst said. “Once you start getting into the meats, you’re probably going to want to look at a Merlot, a red, a Cabernet Sauvignon.”

For a full list of ingredients to cook a four-course meal, check out the list below.

***Recipes courtesy of Plum’s Cooking Company, located in downtown Sioux Falls at the 8th & Railroad Center

Shrimp Cocktail with Homemade Cocktail Sauce - Paired wine: dry Riesling

1/2 pound large shrimp (tails on, no shell)

1 cup ketchup

2 Tbs. horseradish

Pinch salt

1 tsp. lemon juice

1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp. Tabasco

Dinner Salad - Paired wine: Sauvignon Blanc

2 cups field greens or spring mix

1 cup leaf spinach

3/4 cup Olive oil

2 Tbs. white vinegar

Garnish with Candied walnuts, strawberries & 2 Tbs. Goat Cheese

Beef Tenderloin - Paired wine: Red ie. Merlot, Bordeaux, Cabernet Sauvignon

2 - 6 oz. Beef Tenderloin

2 Thyme sprigs

2 Tbs. olive oil or clarified butter

Horseradish Cream

1/2 cup and 2 Tbs. Creme Fraiche (or sour cream)

1 1/2 Tbs. drained Horseradish

1 1/2 Tbs. ground pink peppercorn

Pinch Kosher salt

Sous Vide Cheesecake in a Mason Jar - Paired wine: Zinfandel

16 oz. Philadelphia cream cheese

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1 Tbs. vanilla

2 large eggs

1 1/2 Tbs. Graham Cracker crumbs

