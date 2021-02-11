Selland and Sjerven among 10 finalists for Becky Hammon Award

BROOKINGS and VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Myah Selland and Hannah Sjerven are finalist for the Mid Major Becky Hammon Player of the Year Award.

Myah Selland-SDSU

South Dakota State forward Myah Selland has been named a semifinalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year presented by Her Hoop Stats.Selland is one of 10 women to be named a semifinalist for the award. In November, the 25 members of the preseason watch list were announced and the 15 members of the midseason watch list were announced in January.

Five finalists will be announced in early March, and the winner will be announced in late March. The list is fluid and players may play their way on or off the list over the course of the season. This is Selland’s first time making an appearance on the list this season.

Selland is averaging a Summit League-best 19.2 points per game. Additionally, she paces the Jackrabbits with 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She has scored at least 15 points in every game this season and has tallied 20-plus points in five contests. Nationally, she ranks 18th in free throws made (81) and 27th in total points (326). Selland has registered five double-doubles this season. The Letcher native ranks 35th for South Dakota State all-time with 1,102 career points.Selland has been named the Summit League Player of the Week five times this season, which matches Macy Miller’s total during the 2017-18 season for the most by a Jackrabbit player and ranks tied for third all-time in a season for Summit League women’s basketball. She was also named the Summit League Athlete of the Month for both December and January.

Currently ranked 23rd in the Associated Press poll, SDSU travels to Oral Roberts for games Saturday and Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. each day at the Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Hannah Sjerven-USD

South Dakota women’s basketball senior Hannah Sjerven has been named a semifinalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year presented by Her Hoop Stats.

Sjerven is one of 10 women named as semifinalists for the award. The list was whittled down from 15 women on the midseason watch list last month.

A native of Rogers, Minnesota, Sjerven leads the Coyotes with 16.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game this season. She has made a league-best 55.1 percent of her shots from the floor this year. She’s also the Summit leader in rebounds and blocked shots, ranking in the top-35 of NCAA Division I for all three categories. She was the first player in the nation to record a 30-20 game this season with career-bests of 31 points and 21 rebounds at Bradley.

Sjerven has earned the Summit League’s Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Woman of the Year, Transfer of the Year and Tournament MVP in her Coyote career to date. She was the Summit’s Preseason Player of the Year for 2021.

The Coyotes wrap up an eight-game Summit road stretch this weekend with a pair of games at North Dakota on Saturday and Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for noon both days.

Stories courtesy SDSU and USD Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.