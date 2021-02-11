SF Christian’s Unruh leads by example

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week had a career night Tuesday for Sioux Falls Christian.

She broke her own school record of 41 points when she poured in 42 in the Chargers 69-47 win over Tri-Valley. Lexi Unruh has battled back from last year’s knee injury and has worked very hard to get back on the floor as we told you about Monday night in her story.

And the example she sets for her teammates just makes them play even harder as a group. “She brings up the level of play on our team. But when the hardest worker on your team is your best player it’s just a good match for what everybody else is going to follow,” says Andrea Begeman, SF Christian Girls Basketball Coach.

And with Lexi back healthy after that torn ACL her junior season, this team is clicking. They are now 14-2 and ranked 5th in Class “A” which has several very talented teams. So it should be an exciting state tournament in March.

