Advertisement

SF Christian’s Unruh leads by example

Chargers senior is a hard worker
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week had a career night Tuesday for Sioux Falls Christian.

She broke her own school record of 41 points when she poured in 42 in the Chargers 69-47 win over Tri-Valley. Lexi Unruh has battled back from last year’s knee injury and has worked very hard to get back on the floor as we told you about Monday night in her story.

And the example she sets for her teammates just makes them play even harder as a group. “She brings up the level of play on our team. But when the hardest worker on your team is your best player it’s just a good match for what everybody else is going to follow,” says Andrea Begeman, SF Christian Girls Basketball Coach.

And with Lexi back healthy after that torn ACL her junior season, this team is clicking. They are now 14-2 and ranked 5th in Class “A” which has several very talented teams. So it should be an exciting state tournament in March.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus caught on fire Wednesday morning just after 7:00 AM.
No one injured after fire destroys school bus near Worthing
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Noem wants year delay to implement medical marijuana
File photo.
Some South Dakota pharmacies to begin offering vaccines Thursday
A Sioux Falls home is heavily damaged after a fire broke out Tuesday.
Sioux Falls home heavily damaged after fire Tuesday night

Latest News

Beagle and USF Swimmers make big splash on Day One at NSIC Championships
Big night for Augie’s Beagle and USF swimmers at 1st day of NSIC Championships
Dordt men and women sweep DWU in GPAC doubleheader at Corn Palace
Dordt sweeps GPAC doubleheader at Corn Palace
Plays of the Week contain lots of great stuff
Dakota News Now Plays of the Week
USD Football Opener postponed until April 17th
USD Football Opener is postponed