South Dakota pharmacies begin administering COVID-19 vaccines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As South Dakota continues to be among the top states in the nation for vaccine rollout, this week the federal government expanded the number of places where COVID-19 vaccines can be administered.

As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more readily available outside of hospitals in South Dakota, the Marion Road Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls is just one place administering doses.

Bill Spreitzer and his wife have been waiting their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and when they were later on the list at hospitals, they looked to Hy-Vee’s Pharmacy.

“They said they would call us in 8-10 days to schedule an appointment, she (Spreitzer’s wife) got online with Hy-Vee and there was an appointment available so we came here,” said Spreitzer.

Hy-Vee was made aware last week they would be a part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and received their first doses of the vaccine Wednesday.

“We were able to open up appointments on Wednesday, and did some, and more today and we’ll just keep going until they’re all gone,” Hy-Vee Pharmacy Manager Amy Huntimer said.

Hy-Vee says they do have a limited number of vaccines at this time, but people in group 1D can register online to get in line for a shot.

“This is absolutely fantastic there’s hardly anybody here, very convenient, pull up in front and park and walk right in. It really couldn’t be easier,” Spreitzer added.

Those registered for a dose receive them in 15-minute intervals and must wait around after the shot to monitor possible side effects.

The Hy-Vee Pharmacy on Marion Road in Sioux Falls is the only Hy-Vee store in town currently with vaccines.

“We’re still very excited, it’s wonderful to be a part of this first step to get back to post-COVID. At Hy-Vee we just like to be at the forefront and just get involved and help our community,” said Huntimer.

As for Spreitzer, he’ll be back in a month for his second dose. One step closer to being able to socialize again.

“We’ve been sequestering for a year, since March 5th of last year, so it’s welcome coming believe me,” said Spreitzer.

See a list of all South Dakota pharmacies administering COVID-19 vaccines here.

