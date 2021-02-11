Advertisement

South Dakota Senate clears 2 criminal justice reform bills

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Senate has approved a pair of proposals aimed at criminal justice reform by bolstering training for law enforcement officers and allowing young convicts sentenced to life in prison a chance for parole after they reach the age of 50.

Gov. Kristi Noem pushed the bill to require police officers to receive training on handling people resisting arrest and retake the training every two years.

Noem’s bill passed unanimously in the Senate, while the other bill addressing probation scraped through on the thinnest of margins, a single vote.

Republican Sen. Arthur Rusch pushed that bill to give young offenders a chance at parole.

