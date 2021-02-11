Advertisement

Target will pay employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for...
Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.(CNN Newsource, Target)
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target is offering four hours of pay to employees when they get their vaccine doses.

The retailer will also provide a free Lyft ride to get to their appointments.

Although the company is encouraging employees to get the vaccine once it becomes available to them, Target is not requiring workers to get vaccinated.

“Taking care of our team has been at the heart of every decision we’ve made since the coronavirus started, and this point in the pandemic is no different,” Target chief human resources officer Melissa Kremer said. “As more vaccines become available, especially for frontline and essential workers, we’ll help our team members across the country get the information and access they need.”

In a news release, the retailer mentions it will be working with longstanding partner CVS to allocate the vaccines to team members.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Journal editor found dead at home
Gregory Paul Ulrich
Charges: Man shot staff one by one in medical clinic attack
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg (file photo)
Attorney general not reviewing use-of-force incidents

Latest News

St. Louis County Police officer Tracy Panus said the theft is an anomaly and that she can't...
Officer: Stealing of funeral van 'terrible for the family of this deceased individual'
A funeral van was stolen Thursday in St. Louis County, Mo., after it was left unattended at a...
Funeral van stolen with body inside in Mo.
Yoshiro Mori resigned Friday as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee...
Tokyo Olympics: Mori to leave but gender issue remains
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers will present his defense at the Friday impeachment trial.
Trump lawyers to deliver impeachment defense
In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, asylum seekers, in Tijuana, Mexico, listen to names being...
Some asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico to be allowed in US