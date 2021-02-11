Advertisement

USD Football Opener is postponed

Coyotes first game won’t happen until February 27th on the road
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Missouri Valley Football Conference has postponed the South Dakota-Western Illinois football game (Friday, Feb. 19) at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, South Dakota, due to Western Illinois’ COVID-19 protocols.

The game will be rescheduled for Saturday, April 17 at 1 p.m., and will be played in Vermillion. The April contest will be a featured telecast on the league’s television package, and it will air on ESPN3 or ESPN+, with network designation announced at a later date.

Valley Football athletically-related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.

USD will now open the season on Saturday, February 27th at Illinois State.

