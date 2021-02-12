Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Thursday, February 11th

Girls wrestling at Canton, Augie grapplers win, NSIC Swimming and HS hoop highlights
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Wrestling is a big hit in it’s first year at Canton. The Augie wrestlers picked up a lob-sided win over Moorhead. Day 2 highlights from NSIC Swimming and Diving and high school hoops from Roosevelt and DRSM boys wins and O’Gorman girls.

