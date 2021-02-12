Advertisement

7th South Dakota state house member tests positive for COVID-19

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 7th member of the South Dakota State House has tested positive for COVID-19.

State Representative Will Mortenson tweeted on Friday that he has tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this week State Rep. Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City), State Rep. Nancy York (R-Watertown), Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls), Aaron Aylward (R-Harrisburg), Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids), and Tamara St. John (R-Sisseton) all received positive results.

So far, no cases have been reported in the state senate.

