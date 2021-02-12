Advertisement

Airman on trial at Ellsworth base for death of baby son

gavel
gavel(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. - A military jury will decide whether a senior airman at Ellsworth Air Force Base is responsible for the death of his 6-month-old son.

Prosecutors say James Cunningham inflicted the injuries by shaking and punching Zachariah in March of last year.

Capt. Anna Sturges, during opening statements, said Cunningham, when he spoke to detectives, told four different versions of what happened to his son.

Defense attorney Capt. Kaylee Gum told the jury of eight airmen that Cunningham set the baby on the counter for a “split second” so he could grab the baby’s bottle and the child fell to the floor, suffering injuries that caused his death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Journal editor found dead at home
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Gregory Paul Ulrich
Charges: Man shot staff one by one in medical clinic attack
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
A dog owner is now looking for compensation after her Doberman was mistakenly neutered at the...
Dog mistakenly neutered during visit to the vet

Latest News

ReNew Program aims to help soon-to-be moms with substance abuse
ReNew Program aims to help soon-to-be moms with substance abuse
This restaurant was featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives
Daily Clean Food and Drink featured on tonight’s episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Investigators reconstruct the scene of a fatal crash involving S.D. Atty. Gen. Jason Ravnsborg
Five months after accident, Boever family still awaiting answers
One Sioux Falls man is doing what he can to help those in need through an effort called Street...
Street Corner Revival helps those in need in Sioux Falls
Bramble Park Zoo hosts shred-your-ex event