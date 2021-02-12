Augie wrestlers roll as Daniel Bishop sets school record

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Augustana senior Daniel Bishop broke the school record for tech falls Thursday night as the Vikings topped MSU Moorhead 33-6 inside the Elmen Center.

Bishop took the mat in the 197 pound bout tied for first in career tech falls with Todd Kendle (1985-89), each with 22 apiece. By the end of the bout, Bishop had logged 18 near fall points, a takedown, a reversal and a riding time point for a monster 23-4 victory.

Bishop’s teammates found similar success Thursday night as the Vikings recorded nine-consecutive victories in the dual after an open in the 125-pound bout.

Senior Brandon Carroll started the night with a lot of scoring in the 133 pound bout. Carroll had two takedowns, 12 near fall points and a reversal before pinning his opponent at 4:16 of the match. Redshirt-junior Brayden Curry followed Carroll’s performance with a close one in the 141 pound bout. After some back-and-forth action, Curry took his opponent down in overtime for the 12-10 decision while giving Augustana a 9-6 dual-score advantage.

After taking the lead, the Vikings never looked back and recorded wins in every single bout. Senior Jebben Keyes logged a 5-0 shutout in the 149-pound match and redshirt-sophomore Tyler Wagener followed with a shutout of his own at 157 pounds. Wagener recorded two takedowns, an escape and a riding time point for the 6-0 victory.

Up 15-6 in the dual, junior Dylan Schuck took the mat in the 165 pound bout for the Vikings and delivered a 9-3 victory that featured a takedown, reversal and four near fall points. No. 12-ranked redshirt-freshman Cade Mueller followed Schuck in the 174-pound bout with a dominating victory. Mueller recorded four takedowns, four near fall points, a reversal and 3:24 of riding time for the 15-5 major decision.

Sophomore Kolby Kost took home the next victory for the Vikings in the 184 pound bout with three escapes, two takedowns and a riding time point for an 8-4 decision.

After Bishop’s aforementioned record-breaking tech fall, sophomore Steven Hajas recorded Augustana’s last victory of the night in the 285 pound match. Trailing 3-2 midway through the third period, Hajas took his opponent down for the 4-3 lead and put him on his back for four near fall points and an 8-3 victory.

The nine Viking victories brought the final dual score to 33-6 and moves Augustana’s final regular-season record to 3-3.

Full Results

125: No. 12 Cole Jones (MSM) over (AUG) (For.)

133: Brandon Carroll (AUG) over Joey Nerdahl (MSM) (Fall 4:16)

141: Brayden Curry (AUG) over Mason Schulz (MSM) (SV-1 12-10)

149: Jebben Keyes (AUG) over Angel Rios (MSM) (Dec 5-0)

157: Tyler Wagener (AUG) over Tell Ward (MSM) (Dec 6-0)

165: Dylan Schuck (AUG) over Braydon Ortloff (MSM) (Dec 9-3)

174: No. 12 Cade Mueller (AUG) over Gage Roaldson (MSM) (MD 15-5)

184: Kolby Kost (AUG) over Evan Foster (MSM) (Dec 8-4)

197: Daniel Bishop (AUG) over Steven Abbott (MSM) (TF 23-4 5:41)

285: Steven Hajas (AUG) over Samuel Erckenbrack (MSM) (Dec 8-3)

Up Next

The Vikings now begin preparing for the NCAA Super Region 5 Tournament in Aberdeen, South Dakota, on Saturday, Feb. 27. Stay tuned on GoAugie.com for fan information for the tournament.

