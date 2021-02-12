Augie’s Beagle and USF Relay team get wins at NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships on Day 2

W. FARGO, ND (Dakota News Now) -The 2021 NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships continued with six event finals taking place on Thursday from the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, North Dakota. Minnesota State remained atop the leaderboard as they extened their lead as they sit with 496 points. The two-time defending champs of St. Cloud State are second with 424.5 points while Sioux Falls is third with 369.5 points after the second of four days of competition.

The top three finalists in each individual event and top two finalists in each relay event will be recognized as NSIC All-Conference during the meet.

Augustana’s Taylor Beagle picked up here second victory of the championship as she won the 400 yard IM in an NCAA “B” cut time of 4:27.40. Beagle broke her own record from last year in winning the 1000 yard freestyle on Wednesday.

The University of Mary’s Abby Zajdzinski won the 100 yard Butterfly with a NCAA “B” cut time of 55.78.

The University of Mary’s Victoria Murillo won the 200 yard Freestyle for the third year in a row, again in a NCAA “B” cut time, finishing at 1:50.82. Her teammate Andrea Lee was second at 1:51.08 also achieving a NCAA “B” cut time.

The St. Cloud State team of Alaina Friske, Sarah Moden, Sydney Gulon and Kasey Milstroh won the 200 yard Freestyle Relay in a time of 1:35.30. The Sioux Falls teams of Jenna Krahn, Lizzy Spaans, Val Childs and Ursula Demarquet were right behind them at 1:35.37.

St. Cloud State’s Mady Brinkman repeated in the 1-meter diving championship with her score of 430.40. Her teammate Meredith Matchinsky was second with 426.90 points while Minnesota State’s Ayla Taylor was third at 422.60. All three marks were NCAA provisional marks.

Sioux Falls won the 400 yard Medley Relay in a time of 3:49.01. Lizzy Spaans, Chantal Kasch, Val Childs and Jenna Krahn made up the winning team. The NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships continue through Saturday, Feb. 13. Nine NSIC teams are competing over four days for the NSIC Championship. Friday’s trial sessions will begin at 10 a.m. with the finals set for 5:30 p.m. Friday will have the 500 freestyle, the 100 backstroke, the 100 breaststroke, the 200 butterfly, and the 800 freestyle relay. A Swimmer of the Year, Diver of the Year, Freshman of Year, Swim Coach of the Year and Dive Coach of the Year will also be voted on by the coaches during the event. Finally, at the conclusion of the meet, the swimmer with the most points will be named the NSIC Swimmer of the Meet and the diver with the most points will be named NSIC Diver of the Meet.

For more information on the NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships, visit the championship website at www.NorthernSun.org/NSICSD.

Recap and video courtesy NSIC

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.