Augustana University staff praising Class of 2020 Career Outcomes Report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Graduation was very different for Augustana University’s recent graduating class, but the Career Outcomes Report shows very little obstruction for graduates looking to get their careers started. The newly published report shows 97% of 2020 graduates who completed degrees in August, December, and May of the 2019-2020 academic year found employment in their major or chosen field. 26.5% enrolled in graduate or professional programs.

“We think that is a testament to our community, our partnership with employers, and the resiliency of our graduates given the COVID environment,” said Assistant Vice Provost for Student Success and Engagement Billie Streufert.

Using guidelines set by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), Augustana obtained information on 90 percent of recent graduates and exceeded the minimum NACE knowledge rate by 25%. Among those who secured employment and reported their location, 51% found work in South Dakota, and a majority are employed in the Sioux Falls region. Graduates are also finding work in 16 other states and six other countries. Healthcare and technical fields, education, management and sales, business, and finance were among the top occupations for graduates. Arts, sports, and sciences also joined the impressive list.

