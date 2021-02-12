Advertisement

Barred owl found trapped in Massachusetts fireplace

A barred owl was found trapped in a fireplace at a Massachusetts home.
A barred owl was found trapped in a fireplace at a Massachusetts home.(Marcus Scherer via MassWildlife)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLTON, Mass. (Gray News) - A Massachusetts homeowner found quite the surprise in a fireplace when a barred owl found its way through the chimney.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said the owl likely found its way through the chimney at a home in Bolton while looking for a cavity to nest in.

Unfortunately, the owl became stuck in the fireplace, and MassWildlife’s Central District Manager Todd Olanyk carefully removed the bird from the home.

MassWildlife Central District Manager Todd Olanyk rescued a barred owl from a fireplace.
MassWildlife Central District Manager Todd Olanyk rescued a barred owl from a fireplace.(Marcus Scherer via MassWildlife)

The owl was checked for injuries before being released back into the wild.

State wildlife experts say barred owls may find chimneys enticing during this time of year because they begin laying eggs from February through May. Since they don’t build their own nests, they look for cavities.

MassWildlife has received similar reports of this happening with other birds like kestrels and mergansers.

The state recommends homeowners place a metal cap with a screen on their chimneys to prevent wild animals from ending up in fireplaces.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Journal editor found dead at home
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Gregory Paul Ulrich
Charges: Man shot staff one by one in medical clinic attack
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
A dog owner is now looking for compensation after her Doberman was mistakenly neutered at the...
Dog mistakenly neutered during visit to the vet

Latest News

A fire has destroyed several buildings at the Hole in the Wall Gang camp in Connecticut
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump’s speedy impeachment trial heads toward Senate vote
ReNew Program aims to help soon-to-be moms with substance abuse
ReNew Program aims to help soon-to-be moms with substance abuse
Trump's defense presents case, senators ask questions of both teams
Trump's defense presents case, senators ask questions of both teams
A early evening fire destroyed several buildings at the Hole In The Wall Gang Camp, Friday,...
Fire destroys part of Paul Newman’s camp for ill children