Country musician Casey Donahew to perform at The District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Casey Donahew will perform at The District on Sunday, May 16th. Pepper Entertainment announced Friday the concert will be in person at the venue in Sioux Falls.

Tickets go on sale February 19th at 10:00 AM. They start at $25.50.

Donahew has been part of the country music scene for more than 17 years. He’s topped the Texas music charts 18 times and released all of his albums independently.

This is the third live show Pepper Entertainment has announced for The District in the past three weeks. The other two will be on different days featuring Lee Brice.

Pepper Entertainment is following any local restrictions when it comes to COVID-19. They are asking people to stay home the day of the concert if they’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19, are experiencing any symptoms, or have come in contact with anyone who has tested positive within two weeks of the concert. More of their measures being taken regarding COVID-19 can be found on their website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.