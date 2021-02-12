Crash in southwest Sioux Falls results in 3 injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three people were hospitalized following an accident at a busy intersection in southwest Sioux Falls.

The crash took place around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 57th Street and Marion Road.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said an SUV was headed west on 57th Street at when it crashed head-on with an eastbound car. Witnesses told police the SUV was driving around 60 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone. The SUV continued along an embankment and hit an unoccupied parked car.

The 25-year-old woman driving the SUV and the 17-year-old boy driving the car were hospitalized with minor injuries. A passenger in the car - an 18-year-old woman - was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Clemens said he expects charges to be filed against the woman driving the SUV. He said police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

