Advertisement

Crash in southwest Sioux Falls results in 3 injuries

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three people were hospitalized following an accident at a busy intersection in southwest Sioux Falls.

The crash took place around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 57th Street and Marion Road.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said an SUV was headed west on 57th Street at when it crashed head-on with an eastbound car. Witnesses told police the SUV was driving around 60 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone. The SUV continued along an embankment and hit an unoccupied parked car.

The 25-year-old woman driving the SUV and the 17-year-old boy driving the car were hospitalized with minor injuries. A passenger in the car - an 18-year-old woman - was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Clemens said he expects charges to be filed against the woman driving the SUV. He said police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Journal editor found dead at home
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Gregory Paul Ulrich
Charges: Man shot staff one by one in medical clinic attack
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
A dog owner is now looking for compensation after her Doberman was mistakenly neutered at the...
Dog mistakenly neutered during visit to the vet

Latest News

ReNew Program aims to help soon-to-be moms with substance abuse
ReNew Program aims to help soon-to-be moms with substance abuse
This restaurant was featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives
Daily Clean Food and Drink featured on tonight’s episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Investigators reconstruct the scene of a fatal crash involving S.D. Atty. Gen. Jason Ravnsborg
Five months after accident, Boever family still awaiting answers
One Sioux Falls man is doing what he can to help those in need through an effort called Street...
Street Corner Revival helps those in need in Sioux Falls
Bramble Park Zoo hosts shred-your-ex event