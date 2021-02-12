Dangerously Cold Weekend Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It seems as if our forecast is on rinse and repeat with the cold temperatures and wind chill alerts in place. Keep in mind highs should be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with lows in the single digits and teens this time of the year. It’ll be a while before we even come close to that. If you do plan to be outside for any stretch of time this weekend, please be sure to dress in layers and even limit your time outdoors if possible.

TONIGHT THROUGH THE WEEKEND: A weak system will bring a chance of light snow showers tonight into early Saturday morning for areas along and south of I-90. Areas north will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Accumulations look to be a trace to 2″ with the higher totals along the South Dakota-Nebraska border. As for the weekend, the northern half of the area will see a good deal of sunshine, but more cloud cover is expected for the southern part of the area as a strong low pressure track towards the southern states and Texas. Highs over the weekend will struggle to get above zero and most towns may not even get above zero Sunday. Lows are in the teens and 20s below. Wind chill values will likely be in the 20s and 30s below, possibly even 40s below.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: The cold weather will continue, but we start to see a moderation in temperatures. Some areas may stay below zero for a high Monday, but everyone should see single digits above Tuesday. Despite that, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a few clouds.

LONG TERM: The sunshine will continue along with warming temperatures. By the end of the week, everyone should see highs in the 20s and 30s and everyone should be into the 30s next weekend. Some areas in central and western South Dakota could see highs into the 40s even! As far as precipitation chances look, they look very minimal to none at this time.

