Advertisement

DRSM upsets #2B Howard, Roosevelt edges Mitchell in battle of ranked teams and O’Gorman’s girls roll past SC East

Thursday hoop highlights from great boys games at DRSM and Roosevelt and a big Knight at OG for the girls
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tucker large led the way as the #5AA Roosevelt boys edged #4AA Mitchell 53-49. Caden Hinker led both teams with a game-high 23 points.

At the Dell Rapids St. Mary gym, the Cardinals got a huge game from Ashaun Roach-Valandra who poured in 39 points as DRSM upset the #2B Tigers of Howard 66-61. Sam Aslesen led Howard with 31 points in a game between 2 very talented teams.

And at the O’Gorman gym, the Knights got 17 points from Bergen Reilly, 14 from Hannah Ronsiek and 12 from Izzy Moore as they rolled past old SIC rival SC East 65-33.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Journal editor found dead at home
Gregory Paul Ulrich
Charges: Man shot staff one by one in medical clinic attack
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg (file photo)
Attorney general not reviewing use-of-force incidents

Latest News

Girls wrestling has been a big hit in the first year at Canton
Girls wrestling is a big hit in first year at Canton
Another big day for Augie's Beagle and the USF swimmers at NSIC Championships
Augie’s Beagle and USF Relay team get wins at NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships on Day 2
Augie wrestlers dominate Dragons as Bishop sets school record
Augie wrestlers roll as Daniel Bishop sets school record
10pm Sportscast Thursday, February 11th
10pm Sportscast Thursday, February 11th