DRSM upsets #2B Howard, Roosevelt edges Mitchell in battle of ranked teams and O’Gorman’s girls roll past SC East

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tucker large led the way as the #5AA Roosevelt boys edged #4AA Mitchell 53-49. Caden Hinker led both teams with a game-high 23 points.

At the Dell Rapids St. Mary gym, the Cardinals got a huge game from Ashaun Roach-Valandra who poured in 39 points as DRSM upset the #2B Tigers of Howard 66-61. Sam Aslesen led Howard with 31 points in a game between 2 very talented teams.

And at the O’Gorman gym, the Knights got 17 points from Bergen Reilly, 14 from Hannah Ronsiek and 12 from Izzy Moore as they rolled past old SIC rival SC East 65-33.

