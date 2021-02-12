Girls wrestling is a big hit in first year at Canton

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -“We get to be a part of where it started,” says Carly Ballinger, Canton freshman.

“For South Dakota to sanction the sport of girls wrestling, i think is very progressive. It’s only going to help our sport, the sport of wrestling, grow, continue to thrive, continue to put new people in the stands,” says Jeremy Ask, Canton wrestling coach.

“It’s so cool because I’ve always been around it, cheering on the boys, and when i finally got the opportunity, to do it myself, it was super cool,” says Rachel Mastalir, Canton Senior.

“Hustle off” says Jeremy. “I expected maybe five or six girls. It surprised me but it didn’t just because these girls have been around wrestling, they know wrestling,” says Jeremy.

“I can’t even explain it. You get to be part of this community,” says Carly. “Canton community is going to support everybody no matter what. Now that we girls are wrestling, it’s even bigger because you have the boys and girls. So now when they go to state, you get to go cheer the majority of people there,” says Rachel.

“Girls, they have strength. We are strong as a team. It’s so awesome, we all get to go to state and that is a huge chance,” says Carley. “Girls go watch the guys at state and this year, the girls have a chance to a part of it and that’s incredible,” she says.

“They have shown me a lot of grit, a lot of determination, They’ve shown me they are serious about being here,” says Jeremy.

“It’s just going to keep growing and I can’t wait to watch what programs look like next year or even in two years because I think it is going to be so much bigger,” says Rachel.

“We have 16 on the roster. my goal is 20. You know year after that, 25 is my minimum. My hope is it grows to be like boys team,” says Jeremy.

“I hope other schools in South Dakota start to embrace it. I hope girls can go watch the state tournament this year, the girls from the other towns on the bubble and I hope they see it as an awesome experience,” says Jeremy.

“As long as we stick with it and spread the word that wrestling is good, come with us, and enjoy wrestling. I feel like it will grow a lot,” says Carly.

“1,2,3, hawk pride”

Story shot and edited by Photojournalist Sam Tastad

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.