Local girl scouts start selling cookies online Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Girl Scouts, who are part of the Dakota Horizons chapter are starting to sell cookies online Friday. They will start delivering boxes February 19th. This year, people will see them at booths after the 19th, but they will also be using creative ways to sell cookies during the pandemic. Some have chosen to sell boxes through a drive-thru or even a porch drop-off.

Cookie season runs until March 22nd for Dakota Horizons. That chapter includes 8,700 girls in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.

Selling cookies is an opportunity for the girls to learn about being an entrepreneur. Like many business owners have had to adapt during the pandemic, the girls have had to come up with creative ways to sell cookies this year as well. Across the nation, some chapters have partnered with Grubhub to deliver cookies. That includes some girls from the Dakota Horizons chapter.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.