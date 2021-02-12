Rapid City police investigate homicide involving elderly woman

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rapid City police say the death of an elderly woman is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to a residence Wednesday afternoon and found 82-year-old Reta McGovern with a laceration to her throat.

An autopsy classified the death as a homicide.

Police say McGovern was likely killed Wednesday morning. Authorities are working to identify a suspect.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating any surveillance video that would show a suspect in the area in the hours before or after the homicide.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.