Rapid City police investigate homicide involving elderly woman

Officers were called to a residence Wednesday afternoon and found 82-year-old Reta McGovern...
Officers were called to a residence Wednesday afternoon and found 82-year-old Reta McGovern with a laceration to her throat. (Credit: KOTA/KEVN)(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rapid City police say the death of an elderly woman is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to a residence Wednesday afternoon and found 82-year-old Reta McGovern with a laceration to her throat.

An autopsy classified the death as a homicide.

Police say McGovern was likely killed Wednesday morning. Authorities are working to identify a suspect.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating any surveillance video that would show a suspect in the area in the hours before or after the homicide.

