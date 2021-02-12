Advertisement

Several events postponed or canceled for Sioux Falls Winter Carnival

(Dmytro Smaglov)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire has organized the Winter Carnival for the past few years. This year, the event started February 6th, and some events had to be canceled the first weekend because of the weather. More events are being affected the second weekend, also because of the weather.

The Pets & People Shop the Town and Downtown Pet Stroll has been canceled. The Lazer Tubing at Great Bear Ski Valley as well as the Ski & Snowboard Race there have been postponed. These events are being canceled because of the dangerously cold temperatures forecasted for the weekend.

The Winter Carnival ends Sunday. There are still a few indoor events people can be part of like Pink in the Rink Friday with Stampede Hockey, the vendor expo Saturday at Liberty Hall, and the Fat Tire Bike Fest & Race Saturday. Proceeds raised from this carnival support the mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire to nurture, educate and enrich children for lifelong success.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Journal editor found dead at home
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Gregory Paul Ulrich
Charges: Man shot staff one by one in medical clinic attack
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
A dog owner is now looking for compensation after her Doberman was mistakenly neutered at the...
Dog mistakenly neutered during visit to the vet

Latest News

ReNew Program aims to help soon-to-be moms with substance abuse
ReNew Program aims to help soon-to-be moms with substance abuse
This restaurant was featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives
Daily Clean Food and Drink featured on tonight’s episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Investigators reconstruct the scene of a fatal crash involving S.D. Atty. Gen. Jason Ravnsborg
Five months after accident, Boever family still awaiting answers
One Sioux Falls man is doing what he can to help those in need through an effort called Street...
Street Corner Revival helps those in need in Sioux Falls
Bramble Park Zoo hosts shred-your-ex event