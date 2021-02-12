Several events postponed or canceled for Sioux Falls Winter Carnival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire has organized the Winter Carnival for the past few years. This year, the event started February 6th, and some events had to be canceled the first weekend because of the weather. More events are being affected the second weekend, also because of the weather.

The Pets & People Shop the Town and Downtown Pet Stroll has been canceled. The Lazer Tubing at Great Bear Ski Valley as well as the Ski & Snowboard Race there have been postponed. These events are being canceled because of the dangerously cold temperatures forecasted for the weekend.

The Winter Carnival ends Sunday. There are still a few indoor events people can be part of like Pink in the Rink Friday with Stampede Hockey, the vendor expo Saturday at Liberty Hall, and the Fat Tire Bike Fest & Race Saturday. Proceeds raised from this carnival support the mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire to nurture, educate and enrich children for lifelong success.

