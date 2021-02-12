Advertisement

Severely burned dog will be trained as a therapy dog for child burn victims

By WKRC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINATTI (WKRC) - A dog with burn scars will soon train to be a therapy animal in children’s burn units.

Five months ago, Romee was brought to an animal care hospital in Ohio.

“What I saw from the photos of when he first came under our review were one of the most shocking things I’ve ever seen,” Ray Anderson with Cincinnati Animal Care said.

Romee still has some damage to his skin and is blind in his left eye, but despite that and 50 medical procedures, the seven-month-old dog is doing well.

“It looked like he had been burned, but we really couldn’t determine what caused it,” Hamilton County Dog Warden Capt. Brandon Corcoran said. “The owner was in denial. She denied that anything like that had ever happened.”

Romee’s previous owner is convicted of animal cruelty, on probation and required to pay more than $15,000 in medical bills.

The dog is now on his way to becoming a therapy dog for children in burn units.

“I think it’s definitely something that kids will get really excited about when they’re going through something really tough,” Anderson said.

Corcoran says most of Romee’s injuries could have possibly been prevented, but he was not brought in to receive care until five days after being injured.

“It’s sad when this happens to an animal, you know? We got to be the voice for them; speak up for them,” he said.

Romee has more procedures ahead to repair his tear ducts and then he will start therapy training.

Copyright 2021 WKRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capitol Journal editor found dead at home
Gregory Paul Ulrich
Charges: Man shot staff one by one in medical clinic attack
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
Driver who saved kids from burning bus speaks out
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg (file photo)
Attorney general not reviewing use-of-force incidents

Latest News

St. Louis County Police officer Tracy Panus said the theft is an anomaly and that she can't...
Officer: Stealing of funeral van 'terrible for the family of this deceased individual'
A funeral van was stolen Thursday in St. Louis County, Mo., after it was left unattended at a...
Funeral van stolen with body inside in Mo.
Yoshiro Mori resigned Friday as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee...
Tokyo Olympics: Mori to leave but gender issue remains
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers will present his defense at the Friday impeachment trial.
Trump lawyers to deliver impeachment defense
In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, asylum seekers, in Tijuana, Mexico, listen to names being...
Some asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico to be allowed in US