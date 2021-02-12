Sioux Falls Police Department welcomes four new officers this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, Mayor Paul TenHaken joined in on the swearing in of these four officers.

Daniel Miller is coming from as nearby as Minnesota, while Michelle Smith is from California.

Smith has only been in South Dakota a few weeks but has noticed a few differences.

“It’s colder here, businesses are open, people seem a lot less stressed, there’s a lot less traffic, just overall a friendly community. People just going to work and to school, just going about normally which is not the case in California right now,” said Smith.

Smith was an officer in California, but in coming here like everyone else, she is back to being an officer recruit.

“It’s a little bit different, so far the department incredibly welcoming which has made the transition a lot easier, so far I have been super impressed with the training here, the cool thing is they aren’t so much focused treating me as a brand-new recruit necessarily, but they’re really excited to teach me how to be an officer here in South Dakota,” said Smith.

For Miller, he might not have the same experience coming into Sioux Falls, he is excited for this new opportunity.

“I have always had a childhood dream of going into law enforcement, being from Minnesota I wanted to stay int eh Midwest and so I narrowed my choice to the states around Minnesota,” said Miller.

He says several factors played a part in him choosing Sioux Falls.

“Very affordable housing, low unemployment rate, low cost of living, very high quality of life, felt like it would be a very stable environment for myself and my family,” said Miller.

